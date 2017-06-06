Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC extends contract with Italian coach Carrera for 2 more years

Back to Main page
June 06, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Football club Spartak Moscow, which won the championship’s title of the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) 2016/2017 season, extended contract with its Italian Head Coach Massimo Carrera for two more years, the club’s press service announced on Tuesday.

