Russia tightens security ahead 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia will pay enhanced attention to the protection of transport facilities during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, First Deputy Head of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Security Provision at Large International and Mass Sports Events Anton Gusev said on Tuesday.

"The basic burden will be borne by the garrisons of the cities that will host the matches. Apart from that, we are involving police units from other Russian regions. Special attention will be paid to protecting transport hubs - airports, terminals and other transport facilities," Gusev said at a press conference held at the TASS news agency.

Deputy head of department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Aleksey Lavrishchev said border crossing procedures have been tightened in Russia ahead of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Football Cup.

"We have tightened filtration procedures on the border. Security services have blocked entry for a large number of foreign nationals and stateless persons who might be connected with a terrorist threat," Lavrishchev told the news conference. "We see no threats to security," he said.

"Currently, no direct security threats for the guests of the World Cup have been detected," he said.

"As international experience shows, terrorist threat is viewed as a key one during holding major international events," Lavrischev said. Russia is implementing a range of measures aimed at neutralizing potential threats. "The goal is to reduce risks, first of all terrorist threats. The result of these events is neutralization of members of clandestine terrorist cells," he said.

Fan-ID issue

The so-called ‘Fan-IDs,’ required for attending matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, are impossible to forge, a senior official with the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media said on Tuesday.

"The fan-identification system was widely used at the (2014) Olympic Games and yielded positive results just like the Games on the whole," Andrei Romankov, the director of the ministry’s strategic projects department, said speaking at a news conference in TASS. "This system will be used for the first time ever during football competitions. It (the system) was upgraded and made to be more effective."

"With the use of Fan-ID all foreign guests will be able to enter the country without visas and the document can be used for free-of-charge travels between the hosting cities as well as on public transportation within a particular city," Romankov said.

"The Fan-ID is a copyrighted item, therefore there is no sense counterfeiting it or attempting to make copies of it," he said. "This document is intended to provide comfortability and security, including a comfortable access to a stadium, as it will be completely automated."

As part of the preparations for the prestigious FIFA tournaments, the Russian government decided to introduce the so-called fan-IDs.

The fan-ID will play an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they would be granting admittance to the stadiums and would also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the fan-ID will be allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament as well as for the period of ten days before and after the championship.

Tough respond to attempts of racism manifestations

Russia will toughly respond to the attempts of race-hatred manifestations during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Gusev said. "We will toughly respond to this and bring persons to responsibility," he said.

"No doubt, we can also conduct preventive work but our preventive work is a somewhat different issue," Gusev said.

The Russian Interior Ministry is taking all efforts to ensure that the sports events are held in comfortable conditions, he noted.

"We analyzed both positive aspects and drawbacks. We are taking efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in secure and comfortable conditions," he said.

On May 9, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the specifics of using enhanced security measures in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.