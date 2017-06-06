Back to Main page
Russia beats Hungary 3-0 in friendly game

Sport
June 06, 6:45 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

According to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, 'the team has put much effort and may be credited with the match'

© Valery Matitsin/TASS

BUDAPEST, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team beat Hungary 3-0 in a friendly match on Monday night in what has become its first thumping win at helm of ex-Soviet goalkeeper Stanislav Cherchesov.

Russia’s Fyodor Smolov and Dmitry Poloz scored goals at Groupama Arena in Budapest in the 20th and 89th minutes, respectively. For the latter it has become the first goal in the national team. Hungary’s Marton Eppel headed into his own net in the 40th minute.

Head Coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov said he was satisfied with the match and expects more gain of function. "This was no easy match. The latest official match was two weeks ago. It took us rather long to get into the game, but then we gained a well-earned victory," he said.

According to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vitaly Mutko, "the team has put much effort, and may be credited with the match.".

