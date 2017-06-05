Moscow subway to host ‘Table Football’ contests ahead of 2017 Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. In a further bid to raise the popularity of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the subway system of the Russian capital opens several sites for playing the ‘Table Football’ game, a senior official with the Moscow metro said on Monday.

"We are planning to install football tables several days prior to the launch of the Confederations Cup," Roman Latypov, a deputy head of Moscow subway department’s on strategic development and work with clients, said.

According to the official, the games of ‘Table Football’ will be played at Ploshchad Revolyutsii, one of the first iconic subway stations built in Moscow in the late 1930s.

The other site proposed for hosting the emblematic table tournament is the passway between the ‘Pushkinskaya’ and ‘Chekhovskaya’ stations of the world’s most famous subway system, which was opened in Moscow in May 1935.

"These stations will be holding on-site tournaments with the subway’s staff serving as referees," Latypov said, adding that all passengers wishing to play the ‘Table Football’ in Moscow could enter the competition for free.

According to various sources, the game of ‘Table Football’ was invented in early 1920s and about 80 years later, namely in 2002, the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) was officially established in France. The federation was organized with the support International Olympic Committee (IOC) General Association of International Sport Federation (GAISF).

The Moscow subway is offering numerous services for football fans and guests of the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup by making their travelling in the ramified underground transportation system much easier.

The Moscow subway already offers announcements as well as other information both in Russian and English languages, while trained staff could help non-Russian speaking visitors to find their way around.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.