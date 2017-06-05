FIFA closely monitors Qatar’s preparations for 2022 World Cup

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The world governing body of football, FIFA, is keeping a close eye on the recent political developments concerning Qatar, which will be hosting the matches of the 2022 World Cup, a spokesperson for FIFA told TASS on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, as well as Libya’s National Transition Council and Maldives announced severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar. Some of the countries at the issue announced a temporary ban of air flights with Qatar.

"FIFA is in regular contact with the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup," according to the official statement from FIFA’s spokesperson.

Answering a question regarding the possible impact of the current political developments on the Qatar’s ongoing preparations to host the much-anticipated quadrennial global tournament, FIFA’s spokesperson added that: "We have no further comments for the time being."

Qatar won the right for hosting the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

FIFA officially announced in March 2015, that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match taking place on December 18, 2022 - Qatar’s National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of staging the tournament in 28 days.

An initiative of switching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from summer to November-December period was initially proposed two years ago by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who cited blazing heat in the Arab state in summer time as the reason for the drastic change of the traditional timeframe.