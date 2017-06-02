Russian deputy PM confirms deal with FIFA on 2017 Confederations cup broadcasting rights

NEUSTIFT-IM-STUBAITAL /Austria/, June 2. /TASS/. Russian television channels have reached an agreement on the purchase of television broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the sum of the deal is way lower of earlier speculated figure of $120 million, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

Tina Kandelaki, the general producer of Match-TV, announced earlier in the day that an agreement for television broadcasting of 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup matches in Russia had been reached with world’s football governing body FIFA. According to her, the broadcasting rights were split between Match-TV and Russia’s state-run Channel One.

"We have purchased the [broadcasting] rights for the Confederations Cup," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said. "The sum [of the concluded deal] is by far lower than $120 million."

A conglomerate of state-owned Russia’s Channel One and VGTRK, and Match-TV (owned by Gazprom-Media), refused earlier buying the broadcasting rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup. According to earlier reports from business news agency Bloomberg, the sum at the issue was around $120 million.

Russian television channels paid a total of $32 million for the right to broadcast matches of the previous FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by Brazil in 2014.

In an interview with TASS earlier in the day, Kandelaki said that "The reached deal (with FIFA) envisages the broadcasting of the Confederations Cup matches by Channel One and Match-TV."

"We are currently in talks on the principles of distributing the air time for matches of the tournament between the two television channels," she said. "We will announce later about the agreements we have reached."

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.