FIFA and Russia assume control over 2017 Confederations Cup arenas

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. World’s governing football body FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 have assumed complete management of all facilities across Russia, selected to host matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Friday.

"Yes indeed, all stadiums (selected to host matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup) are operating in the mode of the World Cup, while FIFA and the LOC have assumed their operational responsibilities," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in an interview with TASS.

"The developments are gradual and we have a clear-cut schedule, as for instance, volunteers are already at the stadiums, while TV-broadcasters are expected to settle at the arenas beginning on June 8," he said.

"Operational headquarters have begun their work at each stadium, while entrance is allowed based only on the officially issued accreditations," the Russian state official and football chief added.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.