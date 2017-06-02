Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia strikes deal with FIFA on broadcasting rights for international Cups

Sport
June 02, 13:06 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The price was nearly four times higher than the $32 million that the Russian channels paid for the broadcasting rights of the 2014 FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article
Tina Kandelaki, the general producer of Russia's sports channel Match-TV

Tina Kandelaki, the general producer of Russia's sports channel Match-TV

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. An agreement for television broadcasting of 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup matches in Russia has been reached with world’s football governing body FIFA, Tina Kandelaki, the general producer of national sports channel Match-TV, said on Friday.

Read also

Russia offers warm reception for all guests coming to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

"The agreement has been reached and you will all soon find out abot the details," Kandelaki said speaking at the 2017 St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017). "Match-TV will be broadcasting the matches of the (FIFA 2018) World Cup and the (FIFA 2017) Confederations Cup."

"Fans will have a full access to developments around the Russian national football team," she said. "The negotiations took some time, but this is a standard process."

A conglomerate of state-owned Russia’s Channel One and VGTRK, and Match-TV (owned by Gazprom-Media), earlier refused buying the broadcasting rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup at $120 million.

The price was nearly four times higher than the $32 million that the Russian channels paid for the broadcasting rights of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Read also
Fatma Samoura

FIFA Secretary General on her mission and expectations from Confederations Cup

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама