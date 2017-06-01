IAAF chief hopes to see progress from Russian Athletic Federation towards reinstatement

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe hopes to see progress from the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) next time the Taskforce overseeing Russia’s reinstatement from suspension visits Russia.

The latest meeting of the Taskforce with the ARAF leadership took place in Moscow on January 23-24. The Taskforce issued a report on prospects for ARAF reinstatement, noting that no progress had been made since the previous report. A next visit of the IAAF Taskforce to Russia is scheduled for June 13.

"I think the Taskforce report, which I was commenting about, was that they had wanted to see more progress being made and that for whatever reason they, in their meetings in Russia, had not sensed that the same momentum was there," he said.

"I’m not going to pre-judge anything, but the Taskforce I know will be in Russia quite soon," Coe added.

"They will report back to us literally in a few weeks’ time when we have our Council and our Congress meetings here just before the Games. "I’m hoping that we will witness a stronger momentum," he stressed.