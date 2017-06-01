Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may bid for hosting 2028 Summer Olympics

Sport
June 01, 15:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to the Olympic chief, Russia has proven by hosting the 2014 Winter Games that it can hold such large-scale events

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia may bid for hosting the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Three Russian cities able to bid for hosting 2028 Olympic Games — Russia’s Olympic chief

"Potentially, Russia may hold the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. The event can be hosted not only by Moscow and St. Petersburg but also by Kazan and Sochi. This does not mean that bids will be submitted tomorrow but Russia has proved by hosting the 2014 Olympics that it can hold such large-scale events," Zhukov said.

"A host country for the 2024 Games will be elected at the IOC [International Olympic Committee] general assembly in Peru. There are two bids: one from Los Angeles and the other from Paris. It is now being seriously discussed that the hosts for both Olympiads will be elected in September, i.e. these two cities will share the years 2024 and 2028. Then a bid can only be filed for 2032 but this, like the discussion of Russian cities that can host the Olympics, is a purely hypothetical thing. No bids have been submitted," he added.

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Gallery
13 photo
© EPA/ROLAND HOLSCHNEIDER

Olympic air of Sochi

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
2
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
3
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
4
Moscow may demand US compensation for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement
7
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама