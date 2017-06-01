Sports minister says Russia’s anti-doping efforts starting to get recognized

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts to combat doping are starting to get recognized by foreign counterparts, there has been understanding on this issue, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a panel session dubbed Sports A Space Of Confidence during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is important for our counterparts to understand that we are open and ready for cooperation," he said. "I think we have been heard and understood. If we talk about doping issues, we have come a long way together with our counterparts from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and IOC (International Olympic Committee)," he added. "A meeting of the RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) Supervisory Board has taken place recently, a new statute and a code of ethics were adopted. After the anti-doping reform completes, our anti-doping organization will be the most perfect in the world," the Russian sports minister added.

"We all have been working to reach understanding with international sports organizations, ensuring openness and confidence," he went on to say. "I hold many meetings with various sports officials and the authorities of anti-doping agency, and every time I reiterate that we have been making every possible effort to solve the doping issue so that our athletes could once again represent Russia on the international level," Kolokov said. According to him, "at the moment, the most important thing is to restore confidence and trust in sports and in athletes, as well as in fair and clear rules." "I am very glad that our actions are starting to get recognized, for our goal concerning the fight against doping is to fully restore RUSADA’s membership in November," the Russian sports minister concluded.

