Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sports minister says Russia’s anti-doping efforts starting to get recognized

Sport
June 01, 10:24 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"After the anti-doping reform completes, our anti-doping organization will be the most perfect in the world," the Russian sports minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

WADA receives Russia’s new national anti-doping plan

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts to combat doping are starting to get recognized by foreign counterparts, there has been understanding on this issue, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a panel session dubbed Sports A Space Of Confidence during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is important for our counterparts to understand that we are open and ready for cooperation," he said. "I think we have been heard and understood. If we talk about doping issues, we have come a long way together with our counterparts from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and IOC (International Olympic Committee)," he added. "A meeting of the RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) Supervisory Board has taken place recently, a new statute and a code of ethics were adopted. After the anti-doping reform completes, our anti-doping organization will be the most perfect in the world," the Russian sports minister added.

Read also

Putin announces new anti-doping system to be set up in Russia

"We all have been working to reach understanding with international sports organizations, ensuring openness and confidence," he went on to say. "I hold many meetings with various sports officials and the authorities of anti-doping agency, and every time I reiterate that we have been making every possible effort to solve the doping issue so that our athletes could once again represent Russia on the international level," Kolokov said. According to him, "at the moment, the most important thing is to restore confidence and trust in sports and in athletes, as well as in fair and clear rules." "I am very glad that our actions are starting to get recognized, for our goal concerning the fight against doping is to fully restore RUSADA’s membership in November," the Russian sports minister concluded.

The 2017 the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum taking place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3. The forum is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.

TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
2
Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business
3
Putin praises SPIEF as globally recognized discussion platform
4
Gazprom launches talks on raising project financing for Turkish Stream
5
Defense minister briefs Putin on successful missile attack on IS facilities in Syria
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
Saudi energy minister may visit Russia's Siberia in summer
TOP STORIES
Реклама