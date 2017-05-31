Back to Main page
Russian Anti-Doping Agency to get supervisory board’s acting head before new election

Sport
May 31, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier WADA Foundation Board set four criteria for the RUSADA to implement to bring its activities into compliance with the international code

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Ernst&Young Managing Partner Alexander Ivlev will be appointed as the acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to replace two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva in this post, a senior Russian sports official told TASS on Wednesday.

Sergei Khrychikov, head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division and a member of the RUSADA supervisory board, said that the Russian anti-doping agency had held a session on Wednesday to approve its new charter, under which two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva could no longer be in charge of the organization’s governing body in line with the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"At today’s session of the supervisory board, we changed the organization’s charter, under which Yelena Isinbayeva can no longer hold the post of the chairwoman and will automatically leave it. The charter has also been approved by a general meeting of RUSADA founders and has come into force," Khrychikov said.

"The situation with the successor is more complex. We have not yet set our mind on the candidacy. Supervisory Board Vice-Chairman Ivlev will be discharging these duties," Khrychikov said.

On May 18, the WADA Foundation Board set four criteria for the RUSADA to implement to bring its activities into compliance with the international code. One requirement related to the need to replace the RUSADA supervisory board chairwoman before May 31 as Isinbayeva had been nominated to this post on recommendation from the Russian Olympic Committee and thus could not be regarded as an independent person.

