Brazilian football stars Cafu, Lucio take Confederations Cup trophy on tour to Germany

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Two Brazilian football stars Cafu and Lucio brought to Germany the trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which will be contested in Russia in less than a month in Russia, FIFA announced on Monday.

“The two former world champions, who between them made more than 200 appearances for A Selecao and hoisted the Confederations Cup trophy aloft in 1997 and 2005/2009 respectively, took the opportunity to discuss Germany’s chances and share their thoughts on the tournament,” the statement from FIFA said.

“Germany have a young and hungry side, as we’ve come to expect from them, and they’ll be fighting for the title,” Lucio, who played at four Confederations Cup editions (2001, 2003, 2005 and 2009), was quoted as saying.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, dubbed the ‘Tournament of Champions,’ is also viewed by experts as just a rehearsal, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup. This year’s tournament will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will go head to head with Mexico in Kazan.