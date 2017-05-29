Back to Main page
Russian race walker Trofimov handed 4-year ban over doping abuse

Sport
May 29, 13:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The suspension term of Pyotr Trofimov, who is the 2016 Russian champion in 20km race walk, is in force beginning on November 3, 2016

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian race walker Pyotr Trofimov was suspended for a four-year term after he had been found guilty of taking banned performance enhancing drugs, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) announced on Monday.

The suspension term of Trofimov, who is the 2016 Russian champion in 20km race walk, is in force beginning on November 3, 2016.

All of his results achieved between August 13, 2009 and May 18, 2013, has been annulled.

Yelena Ikonnikova, ARAF’s supervisor on anti-doping issues, said in an interview with TASS that the four-year ban on the athlete was imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne following the registered irregularities in Trofimov’s biological passport.

"The case against Trofimov was launched following the discovered irregularities in his biological passport," Ikonnikova said.

