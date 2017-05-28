Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guests of FIFA 2018 World Cup sure to get warm welcome in Russia — Lavrov

Sport
May 28, 2:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We are very hospitable," the Russian top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Guests and participants of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup will certainly get a very warm welcome in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"A lot depends on how we arrange everything, how we receive our guests. We are very hospitable," the Russian top diplomat said, when asked how the upcoming major football events will influence Russia’s image worldwide.

"I’m sure that the Russian authorities will do their best to extend a warm welcome to all our guests," he added. "As far as Team Russia’s performance is concerned, there is nothing I can say. They (football players - TASS) are always very unpredictable.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
2
Russia working on advanced air defense system
3
Havana Airport gets Russian-made air traffic control systems
4
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
5
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
6
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
7
Putin notes growing Russia-Greece trade
TOP STORIES
Реклама