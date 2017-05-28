Guests of FIFA 2018 World Cup sure to get warm welcome in Russia — Lavrov

Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump in Diamond League event in Eugene, USSport May 28, 4:59
MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Guests and participants of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup will certainly get a very warm welcome in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"A lot depends on how we arrange everything, how we receive our guests. We are very hospitable," the Russian top diplomat said, when asked how the upcoming major football events will influence Russia’s image worldwide.
"I’m sure that the Russian authorities will do their best to extend a warm welcome to all our guests," he added. "As far as Team Russia’s performance is concerned, there is nothing I can say. They (football players - TASS) are always very unpredictable.".