Russian cyclist Zakarin finishes second in Giro d’Italia Stage 20

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) finished second in Stage 20 of Giro d’Italia.

The winner, UCI ProTeam FDJ's Thibaut Pinot, covered the 190-km distance in 4 hours 58 minutes, followed by Zakarin and UCI WorldTeam Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali

The general classification is dominated by Movistar's Nairo Quintana of Colombia. Zakarin is ranked fifth, 1 minute and 15 seconds behind the leader.

100th Giro d’Italia cycling race will end on May 28.