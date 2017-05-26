Back to Main page
Back to Main page
WADA: Legendary Isinbayeva suits role of ambassador for clean sports in Russia

Sport
May 26, 19:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"WADA is not in a position to offer Yelena Isinbayeva, or offer anyone, the role of ambassador of clean sports in Russia. That would be for Russia to decide," the statement says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would like to see Russia’s legendary pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva in the capacity of the ambassador of clean sports in Russia, however, the agency did not make a proposal on the issue despite earlier reports, WADA’s press service said in a statement for TASS.

TASS reported on Thursday citing a source close to the situation that WADA offered Isinbayeva to become an ambassador of clean sports in Russia. According to the source, WADA sent an official letter to the two-time Olympic champion inviting her to the agency’s headquarters in Canada’s Montreal to discuss details of cooperation.

"WADA is not in a position to offer Yelena Isinbayeva, or offer anyone, the role of ambassador of clean sports in Russia. That would be for Russia to decide," the statement said.

"WADA does believe that there is an acute need for anti-doping, clean sport and fair play to be intensively promoted within Russia, in particular for all national sport federations," the statement said. "If Ms Isinbayeva were named to such a role, she would be welcomed at WADA's Headquarters in Montreal to discuss possible education programs to promote clean sport in Russia."

Russia’s pole vault queen Isinbayeva, 34, wrapped up with her skyrocketing sports career last summer during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where she did not participate after the whole Russian track and field team was banned from the Games on doping allegations.

In August 2016, she was elected as Russia’s representative to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission. She is also a member of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Executive Committee.

Two months ago, Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA elected a new Supervisory Board, and appointed Isinbayeva in charge. However, in light of recent WADA requirements for RUSADA’s membership reinstatement, she has to vacate this post before May 31.

