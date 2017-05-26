Back to Main page
WADA receives Russia’s new national anti-doping plan

Sport
May 26, 19:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission issued on May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) received Russia’s recently proposed national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs and is already studying the materials, the international agency said in a statement addressed to TASS on Friday.

"WADA can confirm that we have received Russia's National Anti-Doping Strategy and we are currently in the process of reviewing it," the statement said.

Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) issued on Tuesday its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. the plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission late last July. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

Show more
