Russian Olympic champs Sotnikova, Lipnitskaya to miss 2017 ISU World Figure Skating series

Sport
May 26, 18:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Adelina Sotnikova missed the previous international figure skating series as well, while Yulia Lipnitskaya participated only in one Grand Prix finishing in 12th place

Read also
Adelina Sotnikova

Figure skating star Plushenko announces joint work with 2014 Olympic Champ Sotnikova

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic champions in figure skating Yulia Lipnitskaya and Adelina Sotnikova will not be taking part in the series of the 2017/2018 World Figure Skating Championships as they are not on the list of participants, the International Skating Union announced on Friday.

Sotnikova won the 2014 Winter Olympics gold on home ice in Sochi in women’s singles, while her compatriot Lipnitskaya snatched the gold in team’s competition.

Sotnikova missed the previous international figure skating series as well, while Lipnitskaya participated only in one Grand Prix finishing in 12th place.

