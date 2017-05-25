Back to Main page
WADA offers pole vaulter Isinbayeva post of ambassador for clean sports in Russia — source

Sport
May 25, 18:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The World Anti-Doping Agency has allegedly offered legendary pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva to become an ambassador of clean sports in Russia

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has allegedly offered legendary pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva to become an ambassador of clean sports in Russia, a source close to the situation told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Isinbayeva may retain place at Russia's anti-doping body’s supervisory board

According to the source, WADA sent an official letter to the two-time Olympic champion inviting her to the agency’s headquarters in Canada’s Montreal to discuss details of cooperation. In case Isinbayeva agrees, she will be the first ever to be empowered with such status on behalf of WADA.

TASS was unable as of yet to reach either WADA or Isinbayeva for official confirmation of this information.

Russia’s pole vault queen Isinbayeva, 34, wrapped up with her skyrocketing sports career last summer during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where she did not participate after the whole Russian track and field team was banned from the Games on doping allegations.

In August 2016, she was elected as Russia’s representative to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission. She is also a member of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Executive Committee.

Two months ago, Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA elected a new Supervisory Board, and appointed Isinbayeva in charge. However, in light of recent WADA requirements for RUSADA’s membership reinstatement, she has to vacate this post before May 31.

