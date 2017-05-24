Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Controversies over Russia’s TV-rights for FIFA Cups to be soon settled

Sport
May 24, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. An issue regarding the rights of the Russian television to broadcast matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and, perhaps of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be soon settled, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier, a conglomerate of state-owned Russia’s Channel One and VGTRK, and Match TV (owned by Gazprom-Media), refused to buy the broadcasting rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup at $120 million. The price is nearly four times higher than the $32 million that the Russian channels paid for the broadcasting rights of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

Russia boosts spending on 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations

Putin issues orders to beef up security at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup

Over 300,000 tickets sold for 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

"We will settle this issue in the near future, at least regarding the Confederations Cup, but perhaps regarding the World Cup as well," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in an interview with TASS.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit on Tuesday to the Russian southern city of Krasnodar, where he met with Mutko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We spoke about Russia’s preparations for the World Cup and FIFA highly assessed our work and expressed satisfaction with the way we are implementing this project," Mutko said. "We also discussed the issue of broadcasting rights."

"It is certainly not for President (Putin) to deal with such issue, but we have discussed our concerns," Mutko added.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
2
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
3
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
4
Russian lawmaker comments on US decision to end military subsidies to Ukraine
5
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system
6
Russia’s presidential campaign to kick off between December 7-17
7
New radar system enters combat duty in Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Реклама