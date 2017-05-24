Kremlin denies making decision on complete substitution of foreigners in Russian sports

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting systemMilitary & Defense May 24, 15:09
Amsterdam Court may look into appeal against Scythian Gold ruling in fallSociety & Culture May 24, 15:04
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:58
Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threatsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 14:34
About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020Military & Defense May 24, 14:31
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75Society & Culture May 24, 14:26
Russia’s defense minister slams reports on chemical weapons in Syria as 'unreliable'Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 14:11
Stoltenberg admits NATO has no proof of Russia supporting TalibanWorld May 24, 13:34
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019Military & Defense May 24, 13:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no concrete decisions were made during yesterday’s session of the presidential council of sports regarding the complete substitution of foreign players in Russian sports with domestic athletes.
"The president agreed that the problem exists and it should be subjected to delicate discussions, but no concrete steps were announced," Peskov told journalists.
The session of the Russian Presidential Council on Physical Culture and Sport was held on Tuesday in the southern city of Krasnodar and was attended by President Vladimir Putin.
Addressing the session, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory, proposed "a hundred-percent import substitution in Russian football," saying only Russian players should be playing in national football clubs.