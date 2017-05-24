Back to Main page
Kremlin denies making decision on complete substitution of foreigners in Russian sports

Sport
May 24, 14:14 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no concrete decisions were made during yesterday’s session of the presidential council of sports regarding the complete substitution of foreign players in Russian sports with domestic athletes.

"The president agreed that the problem exists and it should be subjected to delicate discussions, but no concrete steps were announced," Peskov told journalists.

The session of the Russian Presidential Council on Physical Culture and Sport was held on Tuesday in the southern city of Krasnodar and was attended by President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the session, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory, proposed "a hundred-percent import substitution in Russian football," saying only Russian players should be playing in national football clubs.

