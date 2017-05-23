Back to Main page
Putin praises work of Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission

Sport
May 23, 20:38 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Vladimir Putin praised the work done by the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission to issue a national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports

1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Tuesday the work done by the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) to issue a national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports and said the commission should continue monitoring the implementation of this plan.

Read also

Putin announces new anti-doping system to be set up in Russia

"We all know under what conditions they (specialists) had been working on the plan and it was enormous work based only on the principles of clean sports," Putin said addressing a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development in Russia’s Krasnodar.

"I agree with a proposal that the commission should carry on with its work and undertake the authority of an independent monitoring and control over the implementation of measures, which the Russian government must approve in near future based on this document," the Russian president added.

According to a statement from IPADC on Tuesday, the plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission late last July. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

Smirnov worked for the IOC for 45 years and he also served as the ROC president between 1992 and 2001.

The decision to form the commission came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in mid-July last year that the ROC could set up an independent public commission on issues about combatting the abuse of performance enhancing drugs. The president’s proposal came following a slew of sanctions against the Russian sports on accusations of doping abuse.

Read also

IOC comes up with 12-point declaration on protection of clean athletes

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
