Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia needs expanding representation in global sports federations — minister

Sport
May 23, 20:21 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

"The main task for winter sports is the preparation for the 2018 Olympics," the Russian sports minister says

Share
1 pages in this article
Pavel Kolobkov

Pavel Kolobkov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russia needs expanding its representation in international sports federations, Russian Sport Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday at a sports development session, attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"It is important to expand Russia’s representation in international federations," Kolobkov said addressing a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development in Russia’s Krasnodar.

Read also

Russian athletes must be trained for Olympics under certain geographic conditions — Putin

"Russian athletes finished the pre-Olympic season in the fourth place in terms of overall medals won and in the fifth in terms of overall gold medals won, and they have the potential," Kolobkov said. "However, we need to take into account the pressure they are subjected to, while they would do everything possible to show a decent performance."

"The main task for winter sports is the preparation for the 2018 Olympics," the minister said. "The current year is the key one as it is the year of the Olympic licenses distribution."

The sports minister also touched upon an issue of Russia’s work in the direction of the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs.

"The International Olympic Committee is re-testing doping samples and many of our athletes were stripped of their medals," he said. "We must change this situation in close cooperation with international federations and we will change it."

"Russia has opened its borders for foreign anti-doping officers and made the anti-doping system transparent - we have also introduced criminal responsibility for encouraging athletes into doping abuse," Kolobkov added.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) announced that it issued a national plan on the fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
2
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
3
Lavrov reveals some of Macedonia's opposition endanger national security
4
Lavrov warns Syria’s plight will drag on if efforts to divide it continue
5
Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria
6
Putin urges to use Syrian experience in developing new generation weapons
7
Russian government approves Egypt-Russia aviation security protocol
TOP STORIES
Реклама