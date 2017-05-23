Back to Main page
Russian athletes must be trained for Olympics under certain geographic conditions — Putin

Sport
May 23, 19:38 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Vladimir Putin urges to organize the training of Russian athletes for the next Winter Olympics at locations, where climate would be similar to the venue of the upcoming global competitions

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Tuesday to organize the training of Russian athletes for the next Winter Olympics at locations, where climate and other conditions would be similar to the venue of the upcoming global competitions.

Russia eyes 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as chance to revive global sports reputation

"The next Olympic Games are round the corner and I would like to point out the results of the previous winter season could have been better, to put it mildly," Putin said addressing a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development in Russia’s Krasnodar.

The president said he would like to hear reports on the preparations for the 2018 Games in South Korea and the following Olympics in Japan and then in China.

"I would like to pay particular attention to the region, where Olympics will be held," he said. "Everything must be done so that our national teams would be preparing for the Games under similar geographical conditions."

"Moreover, we need to start determining perspective athletes and supporting them bearing in mind the 2024 Olympics," Putin added.

Late last year, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov said that the Russian national team could be preparing for the 2018 Olympics in the country’s Far East. According to the ROC chief, the following Olympics would be also held in the Asian region, in the time zone, which is unusual for Russian athletes.

