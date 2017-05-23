Russia’s Paralympic body implements 59 out of 67 criteria in IPC roadmap

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) have prepared documents stating the implementation of the 59 out of 67 provisions from the roadmap of the International Paralympic Committee regarding the membership reinstatement with the global organization, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Tuesday.

President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Sir Philip Craven announced on Monday that the Russian national team would be barred from participating in the 2018 Paralympics in case the RPC failed to implement by September all of the set criteria in the roadmap.

"Beginning with August 2016, the Russian Sports Ministry has been rendering maximum assistance to the Russian Paralympic Committee on its membership reinstatement with the International Paralympic Committee," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

"I do know that currently the RPC prepared documents on the implementation of 59 criteria out of the necessary 67 stipulated by the roadmap," the sports minister said. "The work on the implementation of the roadmap continues."

The IPC announced in February that it had reached certain progress with the RPC on the national organization’s membership reinstatement in the global body.

However, the IPC added that the Russian Paralympic body needed to work further on implementing its reinstatement criteria, while the currently imposed suspension would remain in force for an indefinite period.