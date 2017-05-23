Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatement

Sport
May 23, 18:48 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

The decision on independent testing of Russian Anti-Doping Agency was made during the WADA board meeting in Montreal on May 18

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. A delegation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will pay a visit to Russia this week to render support in the country’s membership reinstatement with the global organization, a senior Russian anti-doping official said on Tuesday.

WADA held a board meeting on May 18 in Montreal, where a report regarding RUSADA‘s (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) compliance with WADA’s roadmap for Russia’s reinstatement was given a hearing.

Read also

Deputy PM Mutko hopes Russian Anti-doping Agency will be reinstated by November

Russian Olympic chief urges to intensify national anti-doping work

Deputy PM Mutko urges Russia to restore anti-doping system for 2018 Olympics

Putin announces new anti-doping system to be set up in Russia

Russia to double doping control among national athletes in 2017

"The decision on independent testing of RUSADA was made during the WADA board meeting in Montreal on May 18," Vitaly Smirnov, head of the Russian Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC), said. "This decision was approved."

"WADA views RUSADA’s reinstatement as a very important step," Smirnov said. "This week WADA representatives arrive in Moscow to render assistance in the preparation of the extended program of the (membership) reinstatement."

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

Read also

Putin signs law criminalizing doping encouragement

Addressing the annual WADA Symposium in March, WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said the world’s governing anti-doping organization hammered out a roadmap for RUSADA’s membership reinstatement with WADA and one of the key provisions stated in the document was a requirement for Russia to recognize the findings in the McLaren report.

According to Reedie, RUSADA had been taking obvious steps in the direction of its membership’s reinstatement with the WADA.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
2
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
3
Russia calls on Syrian opposition to form consolidated platform for talks with government
4
Lavrov reveals some of Macedonia's opposition endanger national security
5
Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria
6
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
7
Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month
TOP STORIES
Реклама