WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatement

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. A delegation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will pay a visit to Russia this week to render support in the country’s membership reinstatement with the global organization, a senior Russian anti-doping official said on Tuesday.

WADA held a board meeting on May 18 in Montreal, where a report regarding RUSADA‘s (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) compliance with WADA’s roadmap for Russia’s reinstatement was given a hearing.

"The decision on independent testing of RUSADA was made during the WADA board meeting in Montreal on May 18," Vitaly Smirnov, head of the Russian Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC), said. "This decision was approved."

"WADA views RUSADA’s reinstatement as a very important step," Smirnov said. "This week WADA representatives arrive in Moscow to render assistance in the preparation of the extended program of the (membership) reinstatement."

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

Addressing the annual WADA Symposium in March, WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said the world’s governing anti-doping organization hammered out a roadmap for RUSADA’s membership reinstatement with WADA and one of the key provisions stated in the document was a requirement for Russia to recognize the findings in the McLaren report.

According to Reedie, RUSADA had been taking obvious steps in the direction of its membership’s reinstatement with the WADA.