Global sports tendencies require revision of athletes training system in Russia — Putin

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Global sports tendencies and new challenges require the revision of the current system of preparing sports reserve in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We have a sports system of preparing children and youth and it had been developing for decades, however, the present-day tendencies in global sports, new scientific opportunities and technologies as well as new challenges call for the necessity to seriously revise current methods and approaches," Putin said addressing a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development in Russia’s Krasnodar.

Standards and principals of sports reserve preparation in Russia must be unified

Standards and principles of preparations and training of athletes and sports reserve in Russia must be unified, Putin said.

"It is important to define the types of organizations, which deal with the preparation of the sports reserve and define their status…," Putin said addressing a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development in Russia’s Krasnodar.

Having named numerous different abbreviations standing for sports schools across the country, the Russian president said it was high time to clear up the situation with the names of such training facilities.

"They all in fact pursue the same aim, which is the preparation of athletes… and must have universal names, transparent system of control and, most importantly, must follow common federal standards of sports training," he added.