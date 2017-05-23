Back to Main page
Russia to host 2017, 2018 FIFA Cups at highest possible level — Putin to Infantino

Sport
May 23, 16:32 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Russia's president has thanked FIFA chief for the support and coordination of Russia’s preparations for both of the upcoming global football tournaments

President of the Russian Football Union, Vitaly Mutko, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

President of the Russian Football Union, Vitaly Mutko, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to prepare and organize the upcoming 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup at the highest possible level, Russian President Vladimir Putin told FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday.

"We will do everything to bring facilities and terms of stay in Russia as well as everything regarding the service provision to numerous fans, spectators and athletes to the highest possible level," Putin assured Infantino as they met on Tuesday in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar.

The Russian president thanked Infantino and FIFA for the support and coordination of Russia’s preparations for both of the upcoming global football tournaments.

"The development of football is one of the main reasons for granting the right of hosting the World Cup to countries, which still have the room for further progress and for raising the bars in terms of football and sports development," the Russian president said.

Putin also expressed his pleasure that FIFA was positively assessing Russia’s preparations for the football tournaments adding that the country had been doing everything to provide decent conditions both for athletes and fans. He told Infantino that Russia was paying a significant attention in its preparations to the accommodation of foreign guests during both of FIFA Cups.

FIFA President Infantino told Putin that the world’s governing football body had no doubts that Russia would fulfill all obligations undertaken in regard to the organization of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

The FIFA chief thanked the Russian leader for the work on preparations saying that he, not only in the capacity of the FIFA president, but as a regular football fan was ready to invite the whole world to come to both tournaments in Russia and discover this beautiful country.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

