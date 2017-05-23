Security stepped up for Europa League final in Stockholm after Manchester attack

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Security will be ramped up for Wednesday’s Europa League final in Stockholm, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement in the wake of last night’s deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.

The explosion rocked an indoor arena in Manchester, England, at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT) on Monday after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded. Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.

"UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected," the European football’s governing body said.

"There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks," the statement said.

"UEFA has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April," it said.

Due to the tight security arrangements, UEFA has urged fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible.

Manchester United will face Ajax in the Europa League final at 21.45 Moscow time (18:45GMT).

On April 7, a hijacked truck was plowed through the Drottninggatan pedestrian street in downtown Stockholm, killing five and injuring 15. The incident was treated as a terrorist attack.