Russia unlikely to have large representation at Paralympic Games — official

Sport
May 22, 19:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An official believes the International Paralympic Committee comes under external pressure in its public assessment of the process of reinstating the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Another delay in admitting Russian athletes to the 2018 Paralympic Games will negatively affect the Russian national team’s representation, even if it is admitted to the competition, member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes’ Council Mikhail Terentyev told TASS on Monday.

IPC President Philp Craven said on Monday that Russian athletes may not be allowed to compete in the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, if Russia’s Paralympic Committee fails to fulfill the reinstatement criteria by early September.

"I believe that the RPC [Russian Paralympic Committee] complies with all the criteria and the sole criterion that we cannot influence is the RUSADA [Russian Anti-Doping Agency] reinstatement. The fulfillment of this criterion would allow us to move more actively towards participation in the Paralympic Games. However, it should be noted that all qualification competitions have been held and the national team can hardly count on the representation, which we could have gained in case of participating in the qualifiers," Terentyev said.

"If Craven speaks about September, then he should have information about what decision will be made on the RUSADA reinstatement," he said.

The IPC comes under external pressure in its public assessment of the process of reinstating the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee, he went on. 

"While communicating on the sidelines, everyone is positive but as soon as it comes to communicating with the media, during which an official position is announced, external pressure on the decisions of the IPC leadership is felt," Terentyev said.

