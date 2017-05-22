Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPC

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
LONDON, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s sledge hockey team may receive the right to compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games if the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) is lifted in September, Craig Spence, Media and Communications Director of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), told TASS.
"Ice hockey it is a tricky one. Qualification tournament is still to come up, as three slots are available for the games," he said. "The only way we could potentially look into how we could get the Russian team into that is if the suspension has been lifted in time," Spence added. "So the qualification has to happen by the end of the year," he pointed out.
Russia’s sledge hockey team won silver medals at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Games.