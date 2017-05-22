Putin to discuss anti-doping fight, meet with FIFA chief

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a meeting of the Council for developing physical culture and sports on Tuesday in southern Russia’s Krasnodar, the Kremlin press service said.

The meeting will focus on measures aimed at training teams and backup players until 2024. Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov will deliver a report. "Participants of the meeting will also discuss the National plan on fight against doping in Russian sports," the press service said. The head of the independent public anti-doping commission Vitaly Smirnov, who is the honorary president of the Russian Olympic Committee, will report on the particular measures.

During the trip, Putin is scheduled to meet with Gianni Infantino, the president of the world’s governing body of football FIFA, the press service said.

Putin will also visit the Champion training facility, the Academy of the Krasnodar football club for the children and youth and also a stadium of the Kuban team, where he will meet with Russia’s leading volunteer unions.