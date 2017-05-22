Sweden defeats Canada 2-1 in final to win 2017 IIHF World Championship

COLOGNE, May 22. /TASS/ Sweden’s national ice hockey team defeated Canada 2-1 in a penalty shootout during the final game of the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Germany’s Cologne.

The Swedish team is now the ten-time world champion and Canada, which targeted its third consecutive title, had to settle with silver in the end.

This was Sweden’s first gold at the world championships since 2013. In all, Sweden won 46 medals at the global championships including 19 silver and 17 bronze.

Team Canada clinched silver for 14th time and on the overall has 49 medals, including 26 gold and nine bronze.

Earlier in the day, team Russia defeated Finland 5-3 in the match for bronze.

This year’s IIHF World Championship was hosted by Germany’s Cologne and Paris in France between May 5 and 21. The next edition of the world championship will be held in 2018 in Denmark.