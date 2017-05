Russia’s CSKA Moscow earns bronze at 2017/17 Basketball EuroLeague

ISTANBUL, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s CSKA Moscow has defeated Spain’s Real Madrid 94-70 in the 2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague bronze medal game at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday.

On Friday, CSKA Moscow lost 78-82 to Greece’s Olympiacos Piraeus in the first semifinal. Real Madrid was defeated by Turkey’s Fenerbahce Istanbul in semifinal A.

The champions title will be contended on between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce later on Sunday.