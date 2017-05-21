Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World Championship

Russia’s CSKA Moscow earns bronze at 2017/17 Basketball EuroLeagueSport May 21, 20:58
Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 21, 19:57
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmedRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 21, 19:19
Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in MoscowSociety & Culture May 21, 19:02
Erdogan elected leader of Turkey’s ruling partyWorld May 21, 18:50
930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from ItalySociety & Culture May 21, 7:45
Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia: record arms deal and strategic partnership agreementWorld May 21, 7:38
Moscow seeks WTO investigation due to Ukraine's imposed sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy May 20, 19:20
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semisSport May 20, 19:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
COLOGNE /Germany/, May 21. /TASS/. Russia has captured bronze of the 2017 IIHF World Championship having defeated Finland 5-3 on Sunday.
The goals were scored by Russia’s Nikita Gusev (in the 7th and 27th minutes), Vladimir Tkachev (22th minute), Bogdan Kiselevich (29th minute) and Nikita Kucherov (50th minute). Mikko Rantanen, Mikko Lehtonen and Veli-Matti Savinainen scored for Finland.
This is Russia’s fourth straight Worlds medal. In 2014, Russia was first, in 2015 - second, and in 2016 - third.
In all, Russia/USSR has won 27 gold Worlds medals (five after the collapse of the former Soviet Union), ten (three) silver, and eight (three) bronze medals.