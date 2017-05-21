Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World Championship

COLOGNE /Germany/, May 21. /TASS/. Russia has captured bronze of the 2017 IIHF World Championship having defeated Finland 5-3 on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Russia’s Nikita Gusev (in the 7th and 27th minutes), Vladimir Tkachev (22th minute), Bogdan Kiselevich (29th minute) and Nikita Kucherov (50th minute). Mikko Rantanen, Mikko Lehtonen and Veli-Matti Savinainen scored for Finland.

This is Russia’s fourth straight Worlds medal. In 2014, Russia was first, in 2015 - second, and in 2016 - third.

In all, Russia/USSR has won 27 gold Worlds medals (five after the collapse of the former Soviet Union), ten (three) silver, and eight (three) bronze medals.