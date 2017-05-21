Back to Main page
Russian gymnast Dina Averina wins gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

Sport
May 21

She scored 17,625 points in the final

BUDAPEST, May 21. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Dina Averina has won a gold medal in the competition with the ribbon at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, scoring 17,625 points in the final.

Dina Averina earlier won a gold medal in the team competition with the hoop and a silver medal in the event with the clubs.

