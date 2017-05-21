Russian gymnast Arina Averina wins gold at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

BUDAPEST, May 21. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Arina Averina has won a gold medal in the competition with clubs at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, scoring 19,075 points in the final.

The silver medal went to her sister Dina Averina (19,000) while the bronze was grabbed by Israel’s Lina Ashram (17,750).

Arina Averina also won earlier on Sunday a gold medal in the completion with the ball, scoring 18,850 points. Her teammate Aleksandra Soldatova came second with 18,125 points while the bronze went to Belarusian gymnast Alina Garnashko (17,550).