Russian Olympic legend Nemov inducted into International Gymnastics Hall of Fame

Sport
May 21, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over the past 20 years, a total of 91 gymnastics legends and contributors representing 22 countries have been formally inducted into the Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s 2000 Olympic all-round champion and 12-time Olympic medalist Alexei Nemov has been inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s website announced on Sunday.

The Russian gymnastics legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame together with 1992 Olympic gold medalist and 7-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), gold medalist at the 1976 Olympics Shun Fujimoto (Japan) and 4-time world champion and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Alicia Sacramone (USA).

The ceremony of inducting gymnastics legends into the Hall of Fame was held in Oklahoma City in the United States on Saturday.

Over the past 20 years, a total of 91 gymnastics legends and contributors representing 22 countries have been formally inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The International Gymnastics Hall of Fame "is home to gymnastics greats such as Vera Caslavska, Nadia Comaneci, Olga Korbut, Mary Lou Retton, Nikolai Andrianov, Bart Conner, Sawao Kato, and Vitaly Scherbo," according to the Hall of Fame’s website.

