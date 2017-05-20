Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHA Worlds semis

Sport
May 20, 19:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Canadians will face on Sunday the winner of another semifinal encounter between Sweden and Finland

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andre Ringlett/HHOF-IIHF Images/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Reigning World Champions Canada defeated Russia 4-2 in the semifinal match of the 2017 IIHF World Championship on Saturday night in Germany’s Cologne.

Read also

Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship

Russia’s ‘Red Machine’ past Czechs 3-0 to 2017 IIHF World Championship’s semis

US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victory

Both teams seemed to test each other in defense throughout the opening period, but reigning World Champions had an obvious advantage over the opponents showing a better record of shots-on-the-goal in the first 20-minutes before the squads retreated to the locker rooms ahead of the match’s middle stretch.

The Russian squad, dubbed as the ‘Red Machine,’ idled for the most of the first part of the middle period due to a solid defense of Canada, but then it surged to a solid 2-0 advantage with Yevgeny Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov, who plays for NHL Washington Capitals, broke the deadlock less than 10 minutes remaining in the 2nd period and his teammate Vadim Shipachyov’s cannoned another puck into the net of the Canadians.

The second period also saw a total of six power-play attempts with both teams sitting out most of the period in the penalty booth.

Canada came back only seconds shy in the opening time of the third period with Mark Scheifele scoring a goal bring the intrigue in score o 1-2.

Five minutes into the closing period Canada’s MacKinion cornered another shot into the Russian goal to tie the score at 2-2 and two minutes later O’Riley notched the score to 3-2.

Russian national team Head Coach Oleg Znarok decided for six-player option in the closing minutes of the closing period of the game, but Canada used this chance to finish the national Russian team with another goal upping the score to 4-2, which remained unchanged flashing on the scoreboard until the final siren.

The Canadians will now face on Sunday in the final match of the championship the winner of another semifinal encounter between Sweden and Finland. The match will be held later in the night at 6-15 GMT (21-15 Moscow time) in France.

Gallery
9 photo

Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
2
Eurasian Economic Union and Mercosur to sign Memorandum of Cooperation — Putin
3
Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month
4
Strategists say some kinds of Russian military equipment surpass NATO’s US-made analogues
5
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
6
Constructors design new radar for monitoring air and outer space
7
Chinese foreign minister to visit Russia on May 25-26
TOP STORIES
Реклама