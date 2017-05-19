Back to Main page
Deputy PM Mutko hopes Russian Anti-doping Agency will be reinstated by November

Sport
May 19, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Everything is going according to the roadmap," Vitaly Mutko said

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko hopes that the Russian Anti-doping Agency’s (RUSADA) membership in WADA will be fully reinstated by November 2017, as he reported to TASS.

WADA held a board meeting held in Montreal on Thursday, where a report regarding RUSADA‘s compliance with WADA’s roadmap for Russia’s reinstatement was given a hearing. During his speech, WADA Deputy Director General Rob Koehler revealed that the organization’s position shows some progress by RUSADA. However, for Russia’s full reinstatement, a number of requirements must be fulfilled.

"Now, RUSADA has prospects for collecting doping samples again, later in November perhaps it will be fully reinstated. Everything is going according to the roadmap," Mutko said.

"WADA made a normal, predictable decision," the deputy prime minister resumed, "WADA’s board of founders understood that Russia is open for dialogue and does everything possible to create a strong anti-doping organization. The British Anti-doping Agency (UKAD) has been working in our country for 1.5 years. It is clear that there are no doping programs, no doping sources that are constantly reported to us."

"A country like Russia, with its intellect and sheer extent, as well as its attitude towards sports, clearly needs a strong anti-doping organization and we are determined to set one up. Concerning RUSADA’s Director General, bids have been opened and a commission was created. I hope that work will be done in the near future and the Supervision Council meeting will be held in May", Mutko added.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
