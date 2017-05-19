Isinbayeva may retain place at Russia's anti-doping body’s supervisory board

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Pole vault star Yelena Isinbayeva may remain a member of the supervisory board of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA when she steps down as its chair, a senior Russian sports official told TASS.

Nearly two years ago, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled RUSADA non-compliant. During a meeting of its foundation board in Montreal on Thursday, the international body put forward for key requirements that have to be fulfilled for Russia’s membership to be reinstated, including a demand to replace the chair and vice chair of the RUSADA supervisory board with independent candidates.

Sergei Khrychikov, the head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division and a member of the RUSADA supervisory board, said: "The (WADA) requirement was not about making Isinbayeva quit, but to appoint a chair and vice chair, who would be independent from all interested parties."

"As you remember, Isinbayeva was nominated by the Olympic Committee of Russia (OCR)," he explained, adding that due to this fact WADA does not view her as an independent candidate. "Once a new charter is adopted, she will not be allowed to be a chair or a vice chair, but she may remain a member of the supervisory council if the OCR backs her. If not, they are free to put forward another candidacy."

"However, no matter whose candidacy is put forward by the OCR, this person cannot be elected chair or vice chair. The same applies to nominees from the RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) or the Russian sports ministry," Khrychikov added.

According to the official, "RUSADA is to get its new chair of the supervisory board until the end of this month."

"The elections of a new head of the supervisory board of RUSADA are to take place in the next seven or ten days. This must be done quickly," he said. "Right now, we need to promptly amend the charter with regard to the conflict of interests. Then we will convene the council - as far as I remember, this must be done within five working days under the charter."

The double Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder was appointed chair of the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last December. The seven-member board, which gathers once in four months, was established in late 2015 to control the activities of RUSADA and serve as the guarantor of its independence, according to the organization’s charter.

WADA Deputy director general Rob Koehler said Thursday Isinbayeva is to resign until May 31.