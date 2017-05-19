Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to face Canada in ice hockey world semifinals

Sport
May 19, 5:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first semifinal, of Canada and Russia, will begin at 16:15 Moscow time on Saturday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Canada defeated Germany 2:1 in Cologne to face Russia in the semifinals of the IIHF World Championship due on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele and Jeff Skinner scored for Canada on the 18th and 39th minute. Yannic Seidenberg scored for Germany (54th minute).

The semifinals will also be held in Cologne. The first semifinal, of Canada and Russia, will begin at 16:15 Moscow time on Saturday. The second semifinal, to begin at 20:15 Moscow time, will be played by Finland and Sweden. The bronze medal game and the final will also take place in Cologne, at 17:15 and 21:45 on May 21.

Russia and Canada have faced each other 21 times during world championships, Olympic Games and world cups. Russia has won nine of these encounters. The opponents have played 16 games during world championships, each team winning eight games.

The two teams’ previous encounter, during the final of the 2015 World Championship in Prague, ended with Canada’s 6:1 victory.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to face Canada in ice hockey world semifinals
2
Russia's St. Petersburg holds anti-terror drills
3
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
4
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
5
Poland's oil company wants EU to oblige Gazprom to sell stakes in European gas storages
6
Putin urges Chinese premier to keep positive trend in bilateral trade-economic relations
7
First ferry service links Russia’s Vladivostok and North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама