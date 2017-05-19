Russian anti-doping body may resume tests without full reinstatement of WADA membership

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-doping agency, RUSADA, may be able to carry out doping testing before its membership at the World Anti-Doping Agency is formally restored, a senior Russian sports official told TASS.

Sergei Khrychikov, the head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division and a member of the RUSADA supervisory council, said the agency will be able to perform its duties before the formal reinstatement at WADA if it meets the four requirements set by the global body.

Nearly two years ago, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled RUSADA non-compliant. During a meeting of its foundation board in Montreal on Thursday, the international body put forward four key requirements that have to be fulfilled for Russia’s membership to be reinstated.

"Compliance with the anti-conflict of interest policy and the adoption of amendments to the RUSADA charter on forming the supervisory board and on the procedure of electing its chair and vice chair are the first two conditions that must be met. The third and fourth requirements, about the access to closed cities and access to blood samples for biological passports in the Moscow lab, are about to be met," Khrychikov said.

"When all the four requirements are met, relevant documents will be sent to the WADA commission on compliance. Once the committee says everything is OK, RUSADA will be immediately allowed to conduct doping tests," he went on.

According to the official, the issue of RUSADA’s compliance will be discussed when the WADA foundation board gathers again in November.

"The most important thing now is to increase the number of doping samples before the Olympics and to get permission for RUSADA doping inspectors to engage in it," Khrychikov said.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and of involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. Later, RUSADA and WADA agreed on a roadmap to reinstate membership of the Russian organization.