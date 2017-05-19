Back to Main page
WADA approves creation of Independent Anti-Doping Testing Agency (ITA)

Sport
May 19, 2:17 UTC+3 MONTREAL

The agency, to be financed by the IOC, is expected to begin its work before the 2018 Winter Olympics

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File

MONTREAL /Canada/, May 19. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved the creation of the Independent Anti-Doping Testing Agency at its foundation board meeting in Montreal Thursday.

Read also
President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov

New anti-doping agency ITA may be truly independent — Russian sports official

In late March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the establishment of an independent authority, ITA, to deal with anti-doping testing. The agency, to be financed by the IOC, is expected to begin its work before the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

According to an IOC 12-point plan of reforms in the global anti-doping system, every athlete who plans to take part in international competitions will have to pass a certain number of doping tests. An athlete who failed to pass the minimum number of these tests will not be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games or world championships.

National anti-doping agencies will be responsible for the implementation of these plans at the request of the ITA. At the same time, they will continue to conduct their own testing, while WADA will ensure testing regardless of countries and national interests.

The new agency’s board will include representatives of state government bodies, the Olympic movement, WADA and athletes. The ITA Council performs only supervisory functions and has no right to oversee the anti-doping program.

