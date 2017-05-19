Isinbayeva to quit as RUSADA chief until end of May — WADA

MONTREAL /Canada/, May 19. /TASS/. Former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva will quit as the chair of the supervisory board of Russia’s national anti-doping agency RUSADA until May 31, a WADA official said Thursday.

A report on the reinstatement was delivered by WADA Deputy director general Rob Koehler as the WADA foundation board convened in Montreal Thursday.

When asked by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of "the person about whom everyone has complained," Koehler replied: "To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone." Koehler did not mention Isinbayeva by name in his report.

The double Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder was appointed chair of the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last December. The seven-member board, which gathers once in four months, was established in late 2015 to control the activities of RUSADA and serve as the guarantor of its independence, according to the organization’s charter.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. Later, RUSADA and WADA agreed on a roadmap to reinstate membership of the Russian organization.