Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Isinbayeva to quit as RUSADA chief until end of May — WADA

Sport
May 19, 1:12 UTC+3 MONTREAL

The double Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder was appointed chair of the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last December

Share
1 pages in this article

MONTREAL /Canada/, May 19. /TASS/. Former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva will quit as the chair of the supervisory board of Russia’s national anti-doping agency RUSADA until May 31, a WADA official said Thursday.

A report on the reinstatement was delivered by WADA Deputy director general Rob Koehler as the WADA foundation board convened in Montreal Thursday.

When asked by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of "the person about whom everyone has complained," Koehler replied: "To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone." Koehler did not mention Isinbayeva by name in his report.

The double Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder was appointed chair of the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last December. The seven-member board, which gathers once in four months, was established in late 2015 to control the activities of RUSADA and serve as the guarantor of its independence, according to the organization’s charter.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. Later, RUSADA and WADA agreed on a roadmap to reinstate membership of the Russian organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator says Trump facing information war
2
Western media hushing up fact of nerve gasses use by militants in Syria — Russian official
3
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
4
First ferry service links Russia’s Vladivostok and North Korea
5
Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfounded
6
Kiev bans Russian social networks to silence alternative opinions and news — diplomat
7
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама