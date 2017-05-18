Back to Main page
WADA to take weighed decision on RUSADA

May 18, 6:30 UTC+3

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said he expects people to take the issues extremely seriously because much work has been done

MONTREAL/Canada/, May 18. /TASS/. Russia has done much work to fight against doping and the World Anti-Doping Agency will make a weighed decision on the possible reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) suspended membership, WADA President Sir Craig Reedie told TASS.

On Thursday, Montreal will host a meeting of the WADA Foundation Board which may announce a decision on restoring RUSADA’s membership in the organization. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov earlier said that RUSADA expects to be declared compliant with the WADA code by November.

"I expect people to take the issues extremely seriously because much work has been done, both in Russia and in WADA to help improve the situation and tomorrow we will see what the board decides to do," Reedie said.

In February, the WADA chief told TASS that the organization strongly supports the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) membership and is waiting for the Russian side to implement the set re-compliance criteria. "WADA is working with the relevant authorities in Russia, the two international experts [that were installed in Russia in 2016 to ensure that there would be no external interference during the period of non-compliance] and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) to ensure that there is an improved, robust anti-doping program that regains the confidence of athletes and the international community," according to the WADA president.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

Doping scandal in Russian sports
