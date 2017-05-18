Back to Main page
2017 Silk Way Rally to set off from Moscow on July 7

Sport
May 18, 8:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Crews will cover the distance of 9,608 kilometers

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The 2017 Silk Way Rally will set off from Moscow’s Red Square on July 7, says a press release circulated by the race’s organizers.

Crews will cover the distance of 9,608 kilometers. This year, the organizers extended the stages to 4,089 kilometers. The race will go through three countries - Russia, Kazakhstan and China to finish in the Chinese city of Xian on July 22.

Russia’s Kamaz Master team will be presented by five truck-racing crews. Silk Way double champion Ayrat Mardeev alongside Eduard Nikolaev, Andrey Karaginov, Anton Shibalov and Dmitry Sotnikov will team up for the race.

