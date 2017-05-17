Russia to face Czech Republic in IIHF World Championship quarterfinals

St. Petersburg football arena not world’s most expensive — deputy governorSport May 17, 0:59
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATOWorld May 16, 23:35
Gazprom-Media CEO expects World Cup TV rights issue to be solved soonSport May 16, 23:33
Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
Human rights chief concerned over scale of illegal migration in RussiaSociety & Culture May 16, 19:26
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will face Czech Republic in the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship quarterfinals.
Under the format of the competition, the top team in Group A plays the fourth place team in Group B. The second place team in Group A plays the third place team in Group B.
On Tuesday evening, Canada defeated Finland 5:2, putting Czech Republic to the third place in Group B. Earlier in the day, Russia lost 5-3 to Team USA, eventually ending second in Group A.
That puts Russia against Czech Republic in the game, due to be held in Paris.
The quarterfinal matches of the 2017 IIHF World Championship are scheduled to be held in Cologne and Paris this Thursday, May 18.