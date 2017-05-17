Russia to face Czech Republic in IIHF World Championship quarterfinals

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will face Czech Republic in the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship quarterfinals.

Under the format of the competition, the top team in Group A plays the fourth place team in Group B. The second place team in Group A plays the third place team in Group B.

On Tuesday evening, Canada defeated Finland 5:2, putting Czech Republic to the third place in Group B. Earlier in the day, Russia lost 5-3 to Team USA, eventually ending second in Group A.

That puts Russia against Czech Republic in the game, due to be held in Paris.

The quarterfinal matches of the 2017 IIHF World Championship are scheduled to be held in Cologne and Paris this Thursday, May 18.