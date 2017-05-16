Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comeback

Sport
May 16, 21:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

French Open tournament is one of the most important annual Grand Slam competitions

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© EPA/RONALD WITTEK, archive

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova failed to receive a wildcard necessary for her participation at the 2017 French Open tournament, one of the most important annual Grand Slam competitions, according to the Women Tennis Association (WTA) press service.

"Maria Sharapova was not awarded wildcard to the 2017 French Open, as the full list of main draw and qualifying recipients was revealed by the Federation Francaise de Tennis (FFT) on Tuesday," the WTA said in its statement.

Read also

Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Grand Prix semifinals

"The decision was announced on Facebook by FFT president Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini, as the organization announced the full list of main draw and qualifying wildcards for the men's and women's tournament, set to begin in Paris at the end of this month," the WTA reported commenting on the possible participation of the two-time French Open champion’s participation in the tournament later this month.

After sitting out a provisional 15-month suspension, Sharapova, 30, made an impressive comeback last week at the tennis tournament in Stuttgart knocking out all of her opponents up to the semifinals.

Sharapova’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings, from which she was excluded last October.

Although having no place in the WTA rankings earlier in the year due to the previously imposed suspension, the world’s former No. 1 Sharapova was granted wildcards for tennis tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, which raised some eyebrows in the tennis world.

The tennis player was initially set to serve a two-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations starting January 26, 2016. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 4, 2016 to cut her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

Read also
Maria Sharapova

Sharapova to be in full-swing by October after her comeback — Russian tennis chief

Early last year, Sharapova announced that doping tests revealed the presence of the banned performance enhancing drug, meldonium, in her body. Following the announcement, the tennis star was provisionally suspended from all tennis-related activities, including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia
2
Moscow dismisses reports Trump revealed secret information to Russia as political pressure
3
Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump
4
Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comeback
5
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move
TOP STORIES
Реклама